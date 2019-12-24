Earlier this month Makwetu, who took office in December 2013 for a non-renewable seven-year term, recounted an incident at the Joburg offices of state-owned utility Rand Water, where its employees intimidated two of Makwetu’s staff members over their audit findings, and claimed that this would result in their not receiving bonuses.
Makwetu said the incident happened in August this year.
Last month, auditor-general staff were told they would require bodyguards to audit a drain cleaning tender awarded to a company that sub-contracted several small, medium and micro-sized enterprises.
In a chilling report of the incident, Makwetu states that no Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality official was willing to talk about the tender, and could not even identify the project manager responsible to help the deployed audit team.