ANC secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media on the outcomes of the ANC NEC's meeting. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Johannesburg - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has not resolved on who should take up the position of Premier of the North West, and a special NEC meeting will be held to iron out the issue.





ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed that the NEC was presented with three names for the Premier position but said there was not enough time during the party's three-day meeting to decide who should be selected.





"On the North West, we felt that we needed more time to discuss. The North West PEC gave us three names for possible Premier, but we felt that we did not get enough time to engage on the matter," said Magashule on Tuesday while briefing the media.





It's unclear when the special NEC meeting will be held as the ANC’s highest decision-making body is pressed for time to fill the position.





Mahumapelo resigned last week following weeks of protests in the North West as residents called for him to step down.





Reports emerged earlier this week that the North West Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) had submitted three names to be considered, but the NEC rejected all the three names as the individuals were seen as Mahumapelo's allies.





Magashule dismissed allegations that the submitted names had been rejected and said discussions still needed to take place.





"We did not conclude on the issue of the North West. We have agreed that further engagements need to take place and be done thoroughly. But this matter will be resolved soon," he said.





Business Day reported that a faction in North West, aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa, had also come up with its preferred names to be considered.





Magashule said the special NEC meeting will also discuss issues affected various provinces, the issue of political killings and organisational renewal.



