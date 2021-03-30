Three Covid-19 vaccines to be considered for implementation in SA

The Health Department said on Tuesday night the vaccine ministerial advisory committee (MAC) has recommended three Covid-19 vaccines that should be considered for implementation. Briefing the health portfolio committee, the department’s technical adviser, Dr Aquina Thulare, said the recommended vaccines were Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Thulare, however, said the MAC acknowledged that the recommendations were fluid and depend on the available information. “The information landscape is changing rapidly,” she said. Thulare also said there were negotiations that were under way with Sputnik, Sinovac and Sinopharm manufacturers.

Sputnik and Sinovac suppliers were waiting Sahpra approval and additional clinical data, while additional data was awaited from Sinopharm for regulatory approval.

Thulare also said all the AstraZeneca doses have been distributed to African Union countries that had indicated a willingness to use the vaccine.

“A few doses are left and will be distributed before April 1,” she said, adding that 39 000 were remaining in the country that need to be repatriated.

She revealed that 775 912 healthcare workers have registered on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS), with the highest number recorded in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Thulare said 244 907 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

“The total number on the EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System) exclude vaccination paper records which are reconciled at the end of the day – 6 875 vaccinations had been completed for 30 March as at 12h30,” she said.

She also said 2 085 sites have been identified for the rollout of the vaccine.

In terms of the rollout plan, Phase 1 will run from February 17 until May 17, targeting 608 295 healthcare workers.

Phase 2 will run from May 17 until July 31, targeting 5 449 980 people, and Phase 2b from August to October 31, aimed at 12 900 160 people.

Phase 3 will run from November to February 28 targeting 22 600 640 people.

According to the plan, older people will be prioritised and age-base sequencing will be applied at every vaccination site.

Political Bureau