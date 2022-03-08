Three months for public comment on draft national migration labour policy

The public have been given three months to make submissions on the draft National Labour Migration Policy and Employment Services Amendment Bill. The draft policy says there is a need to provide guidance to the Department of Employment and Labour, the Department of Home Affairs and other government departments on the desired policy framework applicable to labour migration impacting on South Africa, among other things.

“In a range of related areas such as recruitment, data requirements, and labour migration to and from South Africa, policy frameworks are either insufficient or absent. An evidence-based and labour migration policy, which takes into consideration labour market needs, is required to deal with these concerns.” In a statement issued with the draft policy, the department said the policy sought to address South Africans’ expectations on access to work opportunities in light of the worsening unemployment and the perception that foreign nationals were changing labour market access. “The NLMP, together with proposed legislation, will introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors such as agriculture, hospitality and tourism, construction.

“The NLMP will be complemented by small business intervention and enforcement of a list of sectors where foreign nationals cannot be allocated business visas and amendments to the Small Business Act to limit foreign nationals establishing SMMEs and trading in some sectors of the economy,” the department said. The draft policy will be implemented with the proposed Employment Services Amendment Bill aimed to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while protecting the rights of migrants. The bill says no person can employ a foreigner unless that foreign national has a right to be employed in terms of a visa issued under the Immigration Act or has been issued asylum seeker visa with the right to work.

The bill places the onus on the employer to ascertain that the foreigner is entitled to work in the country and is entitled to perform the work in which they are employed. It also says the employer should “satisfy themselves that there are no persons in the republic, other than foreign national, with the requisite skills to fill the vacancy, before recruiting a foreign national to occupy such vacancy”. The bill empowers the minister to specify a quota for employment of foreigners by employers in any sector.

It said an employer can employ a greater number of foreigners than are permitted in terms of the quota if foreign national fill a position in which critical skills are required or after applying for an exemption. The proposed bill says the Labour Court may impose a fine not exceeding R100,000 on an employer who contravenes provisions of the new legislation. Meanwhile, the ACDP has welcomed the draft National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP), which was recently released for public comment by the Employment and Labour Department.

The party’s deputy president Wayne Thring said they welcomed the long overdue draft policy. “The issue of migrant workers and their regulation in South Africa has long been a matter of concern to the ACDP. A failure to manage this issue carries with it a potential of conflict-creation within the country,” Thring said. He also said despite welcoming the draft policy, it should be noted that the ACDP was still greatly dissatisfied with the level of unemployment in South Africa, particularly among the youth.