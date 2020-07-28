Thulani Tshefuta is the new chairperson of SA’s African Peer Review Mechanism

Johannesburg - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has announced Thulani Tshefuta as the new chairperson of the South African African Peer Review Mechanism National Governing Council. He also announced former EFF Treasurer Magdalene Moonsamy, as Tshefula’s deputy chairperson of the NGC. Cabinet approved the formation of the NGC which comprises key stakeholder groups from government, civil society and the private sector, in line with the APRM principle of broad-based participation. Mchunu said Tshefuta and Moonsamy were elected during a virtual meeting last week Wednesday.

“The formation of the NGC paved the way for the preparation of the country’s second Generation Review that the country is expected to undertake.

“The structure will be expected to lead this process of country self-assessment, ensures its credibility; and ultimately produces the Country Self-Assessment Report (CSAR) that will later be submitted to the continental body, APRM.

“The NGC structure is at the core of the functioning and success of the country’s APRM, as its key role is to mobilise and ensure participation of all stakeholders and citizens in general to the APRM processes.

“The APRM is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by African Union Member States as an African self-monitoring mechanism to foster good governance in the continent through a systematic peer learning and self-assessment mechanism,” said the department.

South Africa was currently the Chairperson of the Committee of Focal Points of the APRM programme, a continental ministerial platform for all 40 APRM participating member states, which it took over early this year from the Republic of Chad.

