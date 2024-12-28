Thulasizwe Buthelezi learns of his dismissal via WhatsApp: A shock to the Zulu nation

Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and Nation, has raised concerns about the manner in which he was informed of his purported dismissal. This followed reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had decided to relieve Buthelezi of his duties as the Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation.

The decision, reportedly communicated through a notice signed by Prince Simphiwe and circulating on social media, came as a surprise to Buthelezi, who stated that he was not formally informed by the King. Buthelezi, a loyal servant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, revealed that he learned of his alleged removal from office through social media and a WhatsApp message from Prince Simphiwe of KwaMinya. In a statement released on Saturday, December 28, 2024 Buthelezi expressed shock at the informal handling of the matter.

“It is astonishing that an announcement of such magnitude should be conveyed to Amakhosi in such an informal manner,” he said, referring to a notice addressed to the traditional leaders of the kingdom, signed by Prince Simphiwe. Buthelezi emphasised that King Misuzulu has not personally informed him of the decision. “His Majesty has always summoned me to wherever he is when His Majesty wishes to convey an important message or instruction. I have always obeyed His Majesty’s instructions,” he said. He noted that the King has been in isolation since December 15, 2024 preparing for the First Fruits Ceremony (Umkhosi woKweshama), and that he will wait for the King to confirm the decision directly.

“Up until now, the King has not said anything to me,” he stated. Despite the uncertainty, Buthelezi affirmed his unwavering loyalty to the King. “If the King has decided that I should step down from my position, all I can do is to express my gratitude to His Majesty for the honour to serve him and the Zulu nation,” he said.

“I have served the King from the first day that he assumed his position as King of the Zulu nation and will continue to serve His Majesty as an ordinary subject of the Monarch.” Buthelezi also dismissed any notion of conflict between him and the King. “There is no quarrel that has ever transpired between His Majesty and myself. Not once in the past eleven months has His Majesty expressed his displeasure or voiced his disapproval of any action that I have taken or any statement I have made in my capacity as his Prime Minister,” he explained.

In addition to his personal reflections, Buthelezi raised concerns about developments surrounding the Ingonyama Trust, which manages communal land for the Zulu people. He pointed to the re-emergence of controversial figures like Mr. Jacob Mnisi and Ms. Rejoice Tembe (known as uGogo) and questioned the involvement of a law firm from Mpumalanga in the Trust’s affairs. “I read in the media about the appointment of Mr. Stephen Rakwena of Van Rensburg Kruger Rakwena Attorneys, who seems to have been appointed by His Majesty the King to regulate the affairs of Ingonyama Trust.

Majesty has not informed me about the appointment of these attorneys from Witbank who suddenly claim to be governing the land of the Zulu people,” Buthelezi said. He expressed concern that the traditional leaders (Amakhosi) were also unaware of the role of these lawyers. “The presence of Mr. Jacob Mnisi and these lawyers from Mpumalanga in the affairs of the Zulu Kingdom does not augur well for the wellbeing and future of Ingonyama Trust,” he warned.