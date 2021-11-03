THURSDAY AM LIVE BLOG: ANC dips below 50% in Rustenburg again
Share this article:
The ANC failed to reclaim the control of Rustenburg Municipality in North West, despite winning two wards from the EFF.
The ANC snatched ward 28 in Lethabong and ward 32 in Marikana from the EFF, but went on to lose ward 23 in Kanana to rookies Tsogang Civic Movement and ward 43 in Zinniaville to the DA.
According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) result dashboard on Wednesday, at 11pm, the ANC won 46.74% and 43 seats.
Read the full story here.
–
ANC in Western Cape thrilled that DA majority was reduced in the province
The ANC in the Western Cape is thrilled that its rival has not increased its majority in the municipality during Monday’s local government elections.
This is despite the party having suffered a decline too when the entire election results in the 30 councils is examined.
The ANC recorded 18.6% according to the results from the Electoral Commission of South Africa after 5pm on Wednesday.
Read the full story here.
IOL