THURSDAY AM LIVE BLOG: Watch scenes from the results centre in Tshwane

Scenes at the national Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane on Thursday. The @IECSouthAfrica is expected to release the #ElectionResults2021 later this morning. VIDEO: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics (@nntombi_nkosi) #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/IQrrsMwUJ4 — IOL News (@IOL) November 4, 2021 – With 96% of results in, how are the numbers stacking compared with 2016?

The ANC remained in the lead with 46.06% of support nationally with 96% of the results in by 4.30am on Thursday morning, followed by the DA’s 21.25% and the EFF’s 10.39%. In the 2016 municipal elections, the ANC had 53.91% of the votes nationally, the DA 26.9% and the EFF 8.19%. By 4.30am on Thursday, the ANC had clinched 153 councils, 4 121 seats and, so far, 10 271 900 votes nationally. The DA had won 23 councils, 1 202 seats and 4 729 574 votes, and the EFF had no councils, 759 seats and 2 315 217 votes.

The EFF is the only party in the top three to grow consistently, says Floyd Shivambu

The EFF is the only political party in the top three to grow consistently in South Africa, from the 2016 municipal elections, said EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Reacting to the municipal election results, he said that the party was satisfied with the results so far. “We are satisfied that, of the top three political parties, we are the only one who have not had any reduction of votes as compared to 2016,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

"The others have reduced drastically in terms of the number of votes that they have, but also in terms of the number of public representatives that are going to represent them in different municipalities," said Shivambu. By 1.30am on Thursday morning, 94% of the votes had been counted. Nationally, it saw the ANC leading with 46.16%, down from 53.91% in 2016.

– Are South Africans giving the ANC a chance to redeem itself? The ANC continued to take a lead on Wednesday, just before the clock struck midnight, sitting at just 46.31%, followed by DA at 21.04%, and the EFF at 10.43%.

But it remains to be seen if the ANC will get over the 50% mark and beyond, or will be forced to start contemplating on which parties it will woo to get the majority vote. While some voters have looked to punish the ruling party at the polls for the lack of service delivery, others may be giving the ANC a chance to govern – with just a certain margin. By 11.52pm, votes counted so far stood at 93%.

ANC dips below 50% in Rustenburg again

The ANC failed to reclaim the control of Rustenburg Municipality in North West, despite winning two wards from the EFF. The ANC snatched ward 28 in Lethabong and ward 32 in Marikana from the EFF, but went on to lose ward 23 in Kanana to rookies Tsogang Civic Movement and ward 43 in Zinniaville to the DA. According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) result dashboard on Wednesday, at 11pm, the ANC won 46.74% and 43 seats.

ANC in Western Cape thrilled that DA majority was reduced in the province

The ANC in the Western Cape is thrilled that its rival has not increased its majority in the municipality during Monday’s local government elections. This is despite the party having suffered a decline too when the entire election results in the 30 councils is examined. The ANC recorded 18.6% according to the results from the Electoral Commission of South Africa after 5pm on Wednesday.