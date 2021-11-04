THURSDAY PM LIVE BLOG: Hung municipalities, including eThekwini, to give KZN a headache

There are 18 hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, which could prove troublesome for South Africa’s Local Government Association (Salga) and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN. The Electoral Commission of SA in the province released the preliminary results for the 2021 local government elections on Thursday at the results centre in Mayville, Durban.

The eThekwini Municipality, KZN’s only metropolitan area with a population of just over three million people, is one of the hung municipalities announced by the IEC, indicating that the ANC has lost its majority vote. The 18 hung councils are eThekwini, uMdoni, Msunduzi, uMuziwabantu, iNkosi Langalibalele, Alfred Duma, uMvoti, Newcastle, Dannhauser, eDumbe, AbaQulusi, Nongoma, uMhlabuyalingana, Mtubatuba, uMhlathuze, Mthonjaneni, Kwadukuza and Mapumulo. Read the full story here.

