THURSDAY PM LIVE BLOG: Zikalala says ANC’s drop to below 50% in eThekwini will ’destabilise’ service delivery

ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala says that the party’s dip below 50% in eThekwini Municipality has left the ANC at risk of not having the ability to implement service delivery effectively in the only metro in the province. Zikalala, alongside provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela, were briefing the media on Thursday following the announcement of the preliminary results of the local government election.

He said that with the metro being the economic hub of the province and the municipality with the largest population, no outright majority by a party there would destabilise service delivery. Read the full story here. –

Hung municipalities, including eThekwini, to give KZN a headache There are 18 hung municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, which could prove troublesome for South Africa’s Local Government Association (Salga) and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KZN. The Electoral Commission of SA in the province released the preliminary results for the 2021 local government elections on Thursday at the results centre in Mayville, Durban.

The eThekwini Municipality, KZN’s only metropolitan area with a population of just over three million people, is one of the hung municipalities announced by the IEC, indicating that the ANC has lost its majority vote. The 18 hung councils are eThekwini, uMdoni, Msunduzi, uMuziwabantu, iNkosi Langalibalele, Alfred Duma, uMvoti, Newcastle, Dannhauser, eDumbe, AbaQulusi, Nongoma, uMhlabuyalingana, Mtubatuba, uMhlathuze, Mthonjaneni, Kwadukuza and Mapumulo. Read the full story here.

– WATCH: Zikalala outlines what he thinks led to the electoral losses of the ANC in KZN KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, outlines what he thinks led to the heavy electoral losses of the ANC in the recently concluded local government elections. Among the issues he raised is corruption allegations against leaders and infighting.

WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, outlines what he thinks led to the heavy electoral losses of the ANC in the recently concluded local government elections. Among the issues he raised is corruption allegations against leaders and infighting. @IOL #ANC pic.twitter.com/2r0OTIWvWE — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 4, 2021 – EFF leader Julius Malema says EFF will close all borders of ESwatini EFF leader Julius Malema says EFF will close all borders of ESwatini until King Mswati steps down must step down. He says they have no problem with royalty but it must assume the role of any other royalty without interfering in political and economic affairs @IOL #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/e1CadLjNHX — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) November 4, 2021