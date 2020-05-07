Tick tock! Last chance to travel between provincial borders

Johannesburg - If you were considering moving between provinces during level 4 of the national lockdown you have until midnight on Thursday to do so as the grace period for inter-provincial travel ends tonight.

As part of easing the hard lockdown, various businesses began resuming operations last week. The country entered into a level 5 lockdown at the end of March in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At the start of May, this was eased to a level 4 lockdown, allowing more than one million people to return to work. Further, a grace period to travel between provinces was allowed between the start of May, and midnight tonight, May 7.





Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said people should adhere to curfew rules, between 8pm and 5am, when travelling between provinces ahead of the end of the inter-province allowance period.





“Law enforcement officials will be out and about, ensuring road safety and compliance to lockdown rules and regulations. We urge road users to travel with care, sanitize their vehicles, wear face masks, do not exceed the required carrying capacity and drive safely. Road safety remains paramount, even in times of Covid-19,” Mbalula said.





Public transport remains under strict regulations with the number of people allowed in taxis limited to 70% capacity. There has also been a limit of 50% for private vehicles.





The Gautrain resumed operations on Monday with also a limited capacity and time operations.



