President Cyril Ramaphosa at a May Day rally in Durban. REUTERS

Kimberley - Trade union Cosatu - o ne of the governing party's long-time allies has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that actions speak louder than words, and it was now time for the ruling party to deliver on promises made. These were the words of Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, who was reacting to the ANC's January 8 Statement in Kimberley. She said while Cosatu was happy with the message outlined by Ramaphosa, the trade union federation was more interested in action and results.

Losi said it could not be right for the ANC to preach the ideals of the Freedom Charter while they did the opposite of what the Freedom Charter aimed to achieve. Se said they would no longer accept promises on paper from the party, but were demanding results and action.

“We want to see action. For example, the president spoke about fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment in this country. It is not going to happen (merely) because the president has made that promise, it will happen when deployees of the African National Congress in government begins to understand what is their role being deployees and begin to implement each and every part of the January 8 statement,” Losi said.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi speaking to journalists outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night. Photo by African News Agency (ANA).

Losi added that while they “appreciate the work that has been done by the ANC,” a lot still needed to be done.

“What we want to see is action speaks louder than words. People are getting impatient,” she said.

Political Bureau