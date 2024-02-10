Tintswalo’s rude Stage 6 awakening, as Eskom accused of scuppering EFF manifesto launch

Tintswalo - the new democratic order’s freedom baby who has benefited from state aided healthcare, welfare and educational policies - has been slapped with Stage 6 load shedding indefinitely. During his eighth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's promised Tintswalo that his government would make greater strides in ending load shedding.

This promise did not get off to a great start, with Eskom ramping up load shedding to Stage 3, just minutes after the president’s address. About 24 hours later, things got worse, with the utility announcing Stage 6. In a brief statement released at about 12.30am on Saturday morning, Eskom said despite returning two generating units to service over the last 24 hours another “two generating units were also taken offline”.

“This, combined with the need to replenish the pumped storage dams in preparation for the week ahead, necessitated the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding from midnight until further notice. “Our teams are working diligently to return the generation units back online,” said the power utility. Some sections are now accusing the power utility of ramping up load shedding to Stage 6 as a means to scupper the Economic Freedom Fighters election manifesto launch, which is expected to be delivered by party leader Julius Malema at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Thousands are expected to attend - with potentially millions more expected to watch on TV - with expectations for a filled up stadium after the EFF filled the FNB Stadium to capacity during their 10th anniversary celebrations in July last year. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said despite the load shedding, the party would stream the manifesto on all their social media platforms. He encouraged people to register to vote via the Electoral Commission of SA’s web channels.

As always the most organised opposition has its own platforms where you can stream live.#RegisterToVoteEFF online here https://t.co/zZSbRjpIaL pic.twitter.com/hykefOVfhp — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) February 10, 2024 During Ramaphosa's Sona address on Thursday night, the president narrated the story of Tintswalo, a 30-year-old democracy baby, who was now an established woman with her own family, who had been supported by the ANC government since birth. Tintswalo, said Ramaphosa, had benefited from free public healthcare, free housing, free schooling, nutritious meals at school, scholar transport, child support grant and funding through the National Financial Aid Scheme to attain her degree.

Tintswalo was now 30, the same age as South Africa’s democratic order, and she had a job, aided by Affirmative Action and BEE policies, was able to earn a good income, moved to a better house and was able to “live a better life”. However, social media commentators said Tintswalo was now struggling with load shedding. Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko remarked: “Tintswalo brought us a load-shedding stage 6 until further notice”.

Tintswalo brought us a load-shedding stage 6 until further notice. https://t.co/dxm02ptF77 — Engineer Matšhela Koko, MBL (@koko_matshela) February 9, 2024 Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said load shedding showed how Tintswalo was living. These headlines are separated by less than 12 hours. Day of SONA204 and the day after. Today is stage 6 load shedding. This is Tintswalo living. pic.twitter.com/F5JN1ooch3 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 10, 2024 Tax guru Andre Bothma said: “The irony in Sona just two days ago, followed by Stage 6 load shedding which tells you the real State of the Nation.

In many ways, look at which stage we are in and that will tell you the real state of the nation. — André Bothma (@AndreBothmaTax) February 10, 2024 Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie said Tintswalo might have a generator to shield from Stage 6 load shedding. “Tintswalo must be having a house with a generator. She or he is unbothered with stage 6”.

Tintswalo must be having a house with a generator. She or he is unbothered with stage 6👊🏾👊🏾 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) February 10, 2024 ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Tintswalo deserves better. “This morning Tintswalo woke up to Stage 6 load shedding. That’s why we need a new government with real plans to fix South Africa”.

