Tito Mboweni to chair Accelerate Property Fund

Cape Town - Following his resignation as MP on Monday, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has been appointed as the chairperson of the Accelerate Property Fund with immediate effect. On Monday Mboweni, who chaired Accelerate before his appointment as finance minister, handed his resignation as MP to National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mboweni’s resignation was effective from January 31. “This is to confirm that former minister of finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, January 31, 2022. The Speaker wishes the former minister well on his retirement,” said Mothapo. In August last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet, Mboweni was replaced by Enoch Godongwana. This came after he had asked to be excused from his position as finance minister.

Ramaphosa commended Mboweni’s efforts in the portfolio and said the minister had effectively and ably steered the national Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. Mboweni served in the national Treasury from October 9, 2018 to August 5, 2021. He was minister of labour from May 1994 to July 1998.

Before his ministerial positions, he was the deputy head of the Department of Economic Policy in the ANC. He also represented the ANC on several domestic and international platforms. Mboweni was the 8th governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) from 1999 to 2009. He joined the SARB in July 1998 as advisor to the governor. Mboweni had not replied to requests for comment by the time of publication.