Parliament - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni must in his medium-term budget policy statement present a credible plan to contain the national budget deficit and this will require deep cuts to the public wage bill, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday.
"This must be the primary goal of the speech if the government is to retain (and hopefully, reclaim) creditworthiness and the global credibility that is so central to attracting investment. Equally important, this must be the goal of the speech if the government is to save essential public services from collapse," DA MP and finance spokesman Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Monday.
Hill-Lewis said the DA had an alternative plan to save the state R235.85 billion over the three-year MTEF period, which included R168 billion in cuts to the public wage bill.
In order to achieve this, it would cut 9 200 of the most highly-paid office management posts in the public service and put a three-year wage freeze on all non-occupation specific dispensation wages,
Hill-Lewis said the government has over the past year made ambitious commitments to reform but this has not been matched by action because it has shown itself incapable of making decisions.