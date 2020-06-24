Tito Mboweni: We expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300 billion









Revenue collection was forecast to go down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion in 2020/21.





"That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300 billion," the minister said.





Mboweni stressed that South Africa's worst economic risk was its rising debt levels, and said these were driven further north by the global health crisis. This was evidenced by the fact that total consolidated budget spending, including debt service costs, would for the first time ever exceed R2 trillion.









He said this placed an unconscionable burden on future generation and had to be addressed as a priority.





"Debt is our weakness. We have accumulated far too much debt; this downturn will add more," he said.





Out of every tax rand, 21 cents would now go towards servicing debt.





"This indebtedness condemns us to ever higher interest rates. If we reduce debt, we will reduce interest rates for everyone and we will unleash investment and growth," Mboweni said.





"So today, with an eye on the future, we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery. Our Herculean task is to close the mouth of the Hippopotamus! It is eating our children’s inheritance. We need to stop it now!"

"Taken together the measures and adjustments we present translate into a consolidated budget deficit of R761.7 billion, or 15.7 per cent of GDP, in 2020/21. This is compared to the deficit of R370.5 billion, or 6.8 percent of GDP projected in February," he said in a virtual address to the National Assembly.