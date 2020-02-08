Pretoria - The African National Congress will not make any economic inroads until they accept the principle of private ownership and the free market system, and adjust their statements and legislation accordingly, agricultural union the TLU SA said on Saturday.
The farmers' union gave President Cyril Ramaphosa two out of 10 for keeping promises made in the 2019 state-of-the-nation address (SONA).
The TLU SA had predicted that little would come of the promises made by Ramaphosa during last year’s SONA, the union said in a statement on Saturday.
"Sadly, the prediction became a reality." In the SONA, Ramaphosa focused on seven priorities which would have been turned around during 2019 - economic transformation and job creation; education, skills, and health; consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services; spatial integration, human settlements, and local government; social cohesion and safe communities; a capable, ethical, and developmental state; and a better Africa and world.
“Unfortunately, there are little to no large-scale positive results to show for the dreams of President Ramaphosa,” TLU SA president Louis Meintjes said in the statement.