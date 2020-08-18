Tobeka Madiba in court for maintenance dispute with Jacob Zuma

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma is being taken to court by one of his wives who is demanding maintenance money for her and her schoolgoing daughter. This is a new legal battle for Zuma who is also facing a corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and a R500 000 lawsuit from Derek Hanekom. Hanekom, a former minister, is suing Zuma for calling him a "known enemy agent". What we know about the case is that the lawyers of Tobeka Madiba, the wife who is demanding monthly maintenance of R14 000 will not be arguing the case on Tuesday before the Durban Magistrate’s Court. It has been since clarified the Tuesday's sitting will not be an open one. Instead, a court officer responsible for maintenance issues will convene a meeting of both parties in order to allow them to iron out their differences and possibly reach a solution. Independent Media has been confidentially informed Madiba's lawyers would, during a brief meeting with the court officer, table their demands and break it down for Zuma's lawyers.

The defence lawyers will then take the demands to formulate a defence strategy should there be a need for the case to be heard in an open court.

What has also been said is that Zuma, being a polygamist with several children who are dependent on him for their livelihood, the R14 000 demand by estranged Madiba may be significantly slashed after the meeting.

Zuma's lawyer in the case, Rudolph Mbalula, from the Eric Mabuza legal practice in Johannesburg, told Independent Media they did not know what the demands from Madiba and her lawyers would be.

"For now we have no idea what they will say or want. We will know after the meeting with them," he said.

A sombre looking Madiba was already at the court on Tuesday after being whisked in by a security team, while Zuma was nowhere to be seen.

Political Bureau