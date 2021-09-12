’Today I thank God for His mercy shown upon me’, says Nelson Mandela Metro mayor after horrific crash

NELSON Mandela Metro mayor Nqaba Bhanga is on the mend after suffering serious injuries in a car accident. Bhanga, who is also a DA leader in the Eastern Cape, took to Twitter to give an update on his health.

He was involved in a crash that claimed two lives in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) on August 28. At the time reports suggested the accident occurred after curfew on the day of his 44th birthday celebration. In a series of tweets, Bhanga said he was thanking God for His mercy shown upon him.

Today I thank God for his mercy shown upon me. I am still recovering from my surgery for internal bleeding and have a fractured wrist, but I’ll be back serving the residents of the beautiful Metro, very soon. pic.twitter.com/xrqOp4xKCP — Mayor Nqaba Bhanga (@nbhanga) September 12, 2021 “I am still recovering from my surgery for internal bleeding and have a fractured wrist, but I’ll be back serving the residents of the beautiful metro very soon,” he said.

The mayor expressed his and his family’s appreciation for being given the space to recover and requested that this continue. Bhanga sent his deepest condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives in the tragic accident they were involved in. “In accordance with custom, my family will visit the family of the bereaved to offer our condolences. Please give the families the necessary space during this time.”

He undertook to co-operate with authorities investigating the accident. “I will be offering my full co-operation with the law enforcement investigation and the DA investigation into this accident. The full details of the accident will emerge once those processes have taken place,” he said. “What I can share at this time is that there are legitimate answers to the questions residents may have,” Bhanga said.