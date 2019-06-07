Former Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa has resigned as ANC MP. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency/ANA

Parliament - Former Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa has also resigned as ANC MP after a few years in the National Assembly. The office of the ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, confirmed on Friday that Xasa was leaving Parliament.

Xasa is the fifth former minister to resign after not being retained in the Cabinet.

On Thursday Parliament confirmed that former ministers Dipuo-Letsatsi-Duba, Susan Shabangu and Nomaindia Mfeketo also resigned as MPs.

Former Energy minister Jeff Radebe also resigned as an MP.

In a reconfigured Cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, the president merged the department of sport with arts and culture.

Nathi Mthethwa, who previously headed arts and culture, was appointed minister for the merged department of sport, arts and culture.

Ramaphosa also merged science and technology with higher education.



