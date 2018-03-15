Parliament - The future of South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane did not feature on the Cabinet agenda this week, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday.

"All Sars matters, including the issue of the leadership and management and any other related matter, they have actually not been fed to Cabinet," Mokonyane told the media during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's fortnightly Cabinet meeting.

Business Day reported on Thursday that Moyane's days were numbered and that his removal was set to be put before Cabinet.

Moyane announced the resignation of his number two, Jonas Makwakwa, on Wednesday, saying he was doing so for personal reasons and would make all his personal tax statements available for scrutiny.

Makwakwa was suspended and investigated over suspicious payments into his bank account. The payments were red-flagged by the Financial Intelligence Centre in 2016, and Moyane was forced to suspend Makwakwa after this was reported in the media.

In November last year, he was cleared of all charges and given the go-ahead to return to work. Opposition parties objected strongly to his reinstatement.

Recently he faced fresh allegations of conflict of interest after NICS was appointed as debt collectors for the revenue service, and Moyane said it was when he put these to Makwakwa, with the intention of suspending him, that he announced that he had already decided to resign.

African News Agency/ANA