Johannesburg - Former opposition leader Tony Leon will on Wednesday join the Democratic Alliance's premier candidate for Gauteng Solly Msimanga, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and provincial leader John Moodey on an anti-corruption march in Gauteng. "Under the ANC-led administration the provincial government’s business dealings with Bosasa has increased by over 300 percent in the last five years from R108 million to R430 million under his predecessor Nomvula Mokanyana," said the campaign manager for Msimanga, Charity Moyo.

It was a reference to current Gauteng premier David Makhura from the African National Congress.

"In Gauteng R20 billion was lost over the last five years due to corruption and fruitless and wasteful expenditure. There is no one who has been held accountable for this corruption."

The party said there are too many "brown envelopes" being passed around in the province for the sake of "bribing people to influence decisions about the awarding of tenders, and paying people off for their co-operation".

Moyo said Msimanga would hand over "hundreds of ‘brown envelopes’ to Makhura.

African News Agency (ANA)