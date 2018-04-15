Cape Town - Retired apartheid-era high court judge Ramon Leon died at the weekend, his son former DA leader Tony Leon announced.





Twitter was abuzz with the news of Leon senior’s death.





Leon senior was notorious during his years as a judge in apartheid South Africa when he was particularly feared as a “hanging judge”.





He also refused the appeal of anti-apartheid activist Solomon Mahlangu against his death sentence.





In 1985, Judge Leon, who served on the Natal Bench, sentenced a young 19-year-old Andrew Zondo to death.





Zondo was involved in the Amanzimtoti shopping centre blast that killed five people.





Leon senior also worked as a legal adviser to the government of Lesotho after his retirement. In 2008, he made headlines after he was attacked by robbers at his home in an upmarket Durban lodge.





Several men entered Leon’s Caister Lodge flat early on Sunday morning, the Pretoria News reported in 2008.





He was bound and assaulted before his attackers stole valuables.





This is a developing story.



