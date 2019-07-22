Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Cape Town-born freedom fighter and ANC national executive committee member, Tony Yengeni, has indirectly nailed his political colours to the mast by openly supporting Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her legal tussle with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The legal tussle between the two comes from the R500 000 donation made by Bosasa to the campaign funds of Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency in 2017.

In a series of tweets since Friday, Yengeni has accused some journalists, political analysts and ANC members of double standards and further fuelling suspicions of division within the ruling party.

Yengeni's Twitter timeline is full of retweets of opinions of people who stand with Mkhwebane in her legal tussle. The legal matter will now be heard by the courts after Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that he would be taking the findings for a judicial review.

One tweet Yengeni retweeted - and demonstrated his support for Mkhwebane and opposition to Ramaphosa's legal team (and by extension, against Ramaphosa) - was by Twitter user Oliver Dickson (@Oliver_Speaking).

Dickson tweeted: Guys. Ramaphosa and his attorneys really tried to bully the PP in their response to her section 7(9) notice to them. Yoh. The tone of their response is shocking to say the least. They genuinely don't respect this lady hey. Wow. Please read the report.”

In a tweet posted on Monday which indirectly inferred that Ramaphosa was being treated with kid gloves, Yengeni asked: “What happened when Zuma was found to have violated the constitution and his oath of office?”

Yengeni also slammed those asking why Mkhwebane was not investigating donations made to one of Ramaphosa’s prominent opponents ahead of the 2017 Nasrec conference, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He said those asking the question were trying “to confuse us”.

“Some are asking why is the PP not investigating NDZ.. These are adults, journalists, politicians and their hangers on.. they all know the answer to that question..but they think by asking that question they will confuse us..even a standard six student can answer that question!” Yengeni tweeted.

