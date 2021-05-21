Top 10 Norma Mngoma moments at Zondo Commission

Johannesburg - Norma Mngoma has been giving explosive testimony at the Zondo commission regarding her husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba’s relationship with the Gupta family, how they funded their lavish lifestyle and vacations and even assisted Gigaba's extended family with money.

Top 10 highlights from Norma Mngoma’s testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Mngoma said she saw Gigaba packing large amounts of cash into their home safe. When she questioned him, Gigaba allegedly told her that the money was from Ajay Gupta towards the ANC campaign

Ajay Gupta gave Gigaba money to bail his sister out of R850 000 debt. His sister, an optometrist in KwaZulu-Natal, was also then employed by the Guptas at their Sahara Computers business in the marketing department

Mngoma told the commission that Gigaba told her it was a member of the ANC’s top six that leaked a pornography video of him as part of a scheme to politically destroy him.

Mngoma denied Gigaba’s allegations that she was part of the scheme to destroy his political career. She also denied the allegation that the car she was driving was a reward for her part in dragging him through the mud.

Mngoma said Gigaba used the money from the Guptas to buy expensive suits in cash. She said he had over 100 suits at home and in storage but Gigaba says these suits were often bought on a payment plan or on discount. He said some suits were sponsored by designers due to his high profile.

Mngoma said the lavish renovations at Gigaba’s house was funded by Ajay Gupta.

Mngoma denied allegations by Gigaba that she tried to bribe him so that she would pull out of appearing at the Zondo Commission. Gigaba said that Mngoma wanted a large settlement but Mngoma said their divorce had nothing to do with her appearance at the Commission.

Mngoma said Gigaba did not “have much” as the State paid for most of his expenses, including his home, flights and helpers. “He only paid for DStv.”

Mngoma claimed her passports went missing and she believed Gigaba was behind it because he did not want her to have proof of their overseas trips that was allegedly funded by the Guptas and one facilitated by Dudu Myeni.

“I wanted to hand my passports to the Commission investigators but I forgot it at home. When I returned home, they were not there.

“He was the only one who had access to our home.”

Mngoma said all the pictures and information related to the Guptas was deleted from her electronic devices when it was confiscated by the Hawks last year. She said shortly before that, Gigaba brought an IT specialist to their home to wipe out all information from their devices but she refused.

