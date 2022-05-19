Top ANC body urges party structures in North West, Free State and Western Cape to hold their conferences without delay

Cape Town - The ANC National Working Committee has urged interim provincial structures in the North West, Western Cape and the Free State to continue with preparations for provincial conferences and these must take place without delay. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said KwaZulu-Natal would hold its conference in July and Limpopo in June.

Mpumalanga held its provincial conference in April where Mandla Ndlovu was elected chairperson. Ndlovu was recently appointed MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the province. Two weeks ago, the Eastern Cape structures re-elected Oscar Mabuyane as chairperson after he defeated Babalo Madikizela.

The ruling party was also busy with the regional conferences across the country. Mashatile said 27 out of 52 regions have held their regional conferences. He said they called on the provincial structures of the North West, Western Cape and Free State to ensure their conferences are not delayed.

“The NWC noted progress made by the Free State, North West and Western Cape in preparing for their provincial conferences and urged the interim provincial committees of these provinces to ensure that conferences are held without delay,” said Mashatile. The ANC appointed the interim provincial committees in these areas to run them after they dissolved the provincial executive committees due to a number of issues. The interim structures have been mandated by the ANC to take the provinces into conferences ahead of the national elective conference in December.

The ruling party is also due to hold the policy conference in July. [email protected] Political Bureau