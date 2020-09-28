Top Mpumalanga ANC man arrested for alleged rape of 7-year-old twin daughters

Durban - A top ANC leader in the Mpumalanga province has been arrested and is in police custody for the alleged rape of his seven-year-old twin daughters. The suspect is an ANC Mpumalanga provincial executive member. He was arrested on Monday morning and is currently in police custody pending an appearance before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court. His name and the name of the suburb where the rape allegedly took place is known to Independent Media, but due to ethical considerations, he cannot be named as that would identify the victims. The ANC issued a long statement about the matter and released his full names and current and previous positions in the party. The suspect was once accused of rape in Cape Town while he was an MP, but he was acquitted in court.

In the statement, the ANC in Mpumalanga said the man who once served in the National Assembly before coming back to the province to serve as an MEC, has since been suspended in line with the ANC’s stance on members facing serious allegations and charges.

“(He) was arrested on Monday the 28th of September 2020 at his home for allegedly raping her two daughters and will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on a date to be determined by the authorities…

"(He) has been summarily suspended as a member of the ANC and PEC until the case is concluded by the competent courts of the land consistent with the resolutions of the most recent National Executive Committee meeting of the ANC and the 54th National Conference, which resolved that all members charged for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from all activities associated with the ANC,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

Furthermore, the ANC said it stands with the victims and has assured them that it will do all in its might for justice to be served.

“We also wish to let them know that the ANC-led government has established different institutions to support victims of rape and all types of gender-based violence and they should feel free to approach those institutions.”

Political Bureau