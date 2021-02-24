Top North West official arrested for stock theft

Johannesburg - A top North West government official has been arrested for stock theft and is due to appear in the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Friday. The 50-year-old chief director of education, who is based in the North West Department of Education headquarters in Mahikeng, was arrested alongside his 38-year-old shepherd. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects were arrested after about 100 cattle and calves were allegedly found in their possession. Mokgwabone said ,according to information in their possession at this stage, farmers used a private helicopter to search for a stolen stud bull worth R120 000. During the search, the bull together with cattle that were reported stolen at Delareyville and Sannieshof police stations last week were allegedly found at the suspect's farm at Barberspan outside Delareyville.

“Subsequently, 11 cattle were positively identified by owners while others were seized and taken to the Lichtenburg pound for further investigation as their brand marks were tampered with. Police investigations continue,” Mokgwabone said.

He said North West police commissioner Sello Kwena had congratulated the farmers, members of the community and the police for their co-operation which resulted in the recovery of the cattle and the eventual arrest of the suspects.

Commenting on the arrest, DA Tswaing head Carin Visser said her party noted the arrest of the suspect and his employee for the allegedly stolen cattle recovered from his farm at Barberspan.

She said farmers from the area had hired a private helicopter to locate seven stud cattle that were reported as stolen.

Visser said 150 allegedly stolen cattle were found, of which several that were reported stolen last year were handed back to their owners. “The remaining cattle in the camp were confiscated and transported to the Lichtenburg Large Animal Pound, pending further investigation.”

She said the sequence of events clearly indicated the incompetence and lack of political will on the part of the SAPS to investigate and resolve stock theft, saying the apparent apathy compels farmers to make use of their own resources to do the work that the SAPS are constitutionally mandated to do.

“The DA demands that an in-depth investigation by the Hawks and SAPS Stock Theft Unit is urgently launched into the cattle kept on other farms owned by the accused to ensure that justice prevails.

“The startling rate at which rural crimes such as farm attacks, murders and stock theft continue again proves that the implementation of a rural safety strategy, as promised by Minister Cele, remains a pie in the sky and that the ANC government cannot be trusted to safeguard rural communities,” Visser said.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed the official was employed at their headquarters but could not confirm his arrest.

“We will wait for a report from the police. We are not aware of his arrest,” Malindi said.

[email protected]

Political Bureau