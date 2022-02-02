Top South African female lawyer appointed as head of Gauteng Gambling Board

Gauteng - Top South African lawyer advocate Anthea Platt SC was sworn in on Wednesday as the chairperson of the Gauteng Gambling Board (GGB). This was confirmed by the Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Parks Tau, who outlined the role of the board members in increasing revenue for the province.

Platt will be assisted by businessman Timothy Sukazi who was appointed as her deputy chairperson. The appointment of the new board was part of measures undertaken by Tau to strengthen governance and management at the GGB. Tau directed the new board to resolve matters of governance that would include the appointment of the executive management.

“The GGB, which is responsible for regulating the gambling industry in the province, is critical to Gauteng’s economy. The gambling industry in Gauteng plays an important role in assisting the provincial government to create jobs and to grow the province’s economy,” he said. He asked the new board to accelerate the GGB’s efforts to promote socio-economic inclusivity in the gambling industry, saying “transformation of the gambling industry is one of the key deliverables of the GGB”. “We expect the new board to drive transformation in the industry for the benefit of the people of the province, and the country as a whole.”

Since its inception, the GGB has collected taxes well over R14 billion on behalf of the Gauteng provincial government. Despite the difficult domestic and global economic environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, the contribution of the GGB continues to be a significant source of revenue to the provincial fiscus. The Gauteng provincial government will continue to act decisively to address challenges at provincial entities to ensure that they fulfil their economic and developmental mandates.

Speaking after her official swearing-in, Platt said: “As new members of the board, we are fully committed to regulating the gambling industry in a transparent, ethical, equitable, competent and efficient manner for the benefit of all stakeholders.” She added: “We will work hard to improve the regulatory framework while we also ensure that we embrace new technologies through the introduction of new gambling legislation for the province. It is essential that we discharge our duties to maintain law and order in the gambling industry by making sure that the environment is fair, not only for the licensees but also for the punters and all affected stakeholders. It is essential that the GGB continues to carry out its mandate and further contribute to the economic recovery solutions of the Gauteng Province.” The new board was appointed in terms of the Gauteng Gambling Board Act No. 4 of 1996, and consists of the following:

– Chairperson: Adv. Anthea Platt SC – Deputy chairperson: Timothy Sukazi – Matshidiso Modise

– Refilwe Matenche – Kashree Rajoo – Ramateu Monyokolo

– Dr Peter Masegare – Thandeka Mgoduso – Ditaba Maraka

– Pholoso Matjele – Adv. Nakedi Ribane – Phathudi Mamabolo.