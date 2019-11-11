Johannesburg - Sacked top spy Thulani Dlomo and his lawyers are set to head to court where they intend to oppose his dismissal from the State Security Agency (SSA).
Dlomo had been reported AWOL by the department following his return from Japan where he had been posted as South Africa’s ambassador to Japan.
He had been summoned back from that posting by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February and told to head back to the State Security Agency. He did not return to the SSA and revealed earlier this month that he had not reported to work due to ill health and had also sent sick notes to the department.
Speaking to Independent Media earlier this month, Dlomo said reports that he had gone AWOL were untrue.
Dlomo’s lawyer, Philani Shangase of Shangase and Associates, told SA FM on Monday that Dlomo was at his house in Durban and had been at home since his return from the diplomatic mission in Japan, adding that allegations that he could not be traced were untrue.