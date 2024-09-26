‘Towards a peaceful and secure South Africa’: Thabo Mbeki Foundation launches annual peace and security dialogue

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF), in partnership with the Institute for Global Dialogue, the Human Sciences Research Council, and the United Nations Development Programme, has announced its inaugural Annual Peace and Security Dialogue (APSD). This event will take place from October 4 to 6 in Gauteng, bringing together 150 African political and economic leaders, scholars, and policymakers.

Themed “Towards a Peaceful and Secure South Africa: Challenges and Opportunities,” the APSD aims to provide a platform for critical thinking and generate practical solutions to pressing peace and security challenges on the continent. Former South African President and TMF leader Thabo Mbeki has emphasised the importance of this dialogue, saying, “Africa faces numerous peace and security challenges that have undermined our efforts to achieve development goals and eroded trust in leaders and institutions.” He further notes that while many African countries grapple with economic difficulties, conflict, and governance issues, the APSD seeks to enhance the capacity of leaders, foster a culture of dialogue and co-operation, and catalyse action through the TMF’s convening power.

Mbeki says key features of the APSD include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and invitation-only roundtable sessions. Participants will include leaders from various African nations, policymakers, scholars, and representatives from civil society and business sectors. The dialogue will also pay special attention to the Sahel and Horn of Africa regions that have faced some of the most complex and protracted conflicts in recent years, Mbeki says.

Furthermore, Mbeki says the agenda will explore current peace and security challenges, including internal conflicts, terrorism, and transnational organised crime, while discussing African-led solutions and the role of regional and international partners. The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to conflict resolution, saying, “Addressing the root causes of conflict and crisis requires a holistic approach that encompasses political, security, humanitarian, human rights, and development dimensions.” The APSD will provide participants the opportunity to examine the various factors contributing to conflict and insecurity, such as poverty, inequality, marginalisation, governance deficits, human rights violations, environmental degradation, climate change, and external interference.