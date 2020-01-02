One of trade union federation Cosatu’s biggest affiliates, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), is planning to march to Parliament during Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget speech next month as it suspects he will announce the government’s decision to freeze public servants’ salaries to achieve savings in the state’s wage bill.
Nehawu was angered by Mboweni’s deputy David Masondo, who announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration was seriously considering not increasing public servants’ wages.
The union has threatened to mobilise all its 274 000 members and other workers to shut down government indefinitely and render the system ungovernable should the planned march not yield any positive results.
Another Cosatu affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), at its two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting this month reaffirmed its resolution to continue with a planned march to the ANC’s head office, Luthuli House, to express its displeasure at the proposed unbundling of Eskom without consulting its employees.