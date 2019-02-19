President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at a session of the National House of Traditional Leaders in Parliament. Photo: Supplied by GCIS.

PARLIAMENT - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called on South Africa's traditional leaders to play an active role in encouraging citizens in rural areas to register for the upcoming elections. Speaking during his annual address to the National House of Traditional Leaders, Ramaphosa said: "We urge traditional leaders of our country to encourage all eligible voters to register and participate in these elections..."

The national and provincial elections will be held on May 8, as announced by Ramaphosa during the state-of-the-nation address. The election date is yet to be gazetted.

Until this happens South Africans can still register to vote.

The president also used his address to traditional leaders to urge them to "actively promote free and fair campaigning and to ensure all voters are able and given an opportunity to participate in this democratic elections so that they can exercise their own democratic right".

African News Agency (ANA)