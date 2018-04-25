North West House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosi Moshe Mabe says traditional leaders want to be part of the solution to address problem surrounding North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: ANA Reporter

Rustenburg - Traditional leaders in North West want to be part of the solution surrounding embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo, the house said on Wednesday.

"We want to be engaged and form part of solutions. We earnestly request to meet with the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] and the premier [Mahumapelo]," said chairperson Kgosi Moshe Mabe.

"We have also noted with great concern the allegations leveled against the premier and therefore call upon those that call for his removal to engage with us."

The traditional leaders said they have noted protests that resulted in destruction of property, looting, vandalism and even death.

"We therefore humbly with humility and respect call on all our communities to calm down."

Protests rocked North West capital Mahikeng on April 18, with residents calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

The protests had spread to other parts of the province.

The traditional leaders and Mahumapelo were expected to meet on Thursday in Sun City outside Rustenburg.

African News Agency/ANA