Johannesburg - Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, assumed her duties in the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

Dlamini Zuma was welcomed by the senior management of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) led by the Director General, Mpumi Mpofu and Secretary of Planning, Tshediso Matona.

“The DPME plays a critical role in ensuring that the National Development Plan (NDP) vision which seeks to create a better and more prosperous South Africa priorities is put into practice through coordinated and focused planning, monitoring and evaluation”, said Dlamini Zuma.

The department said Dlamini Zuma was a trailblazer and a seasoned leader who has served as a minister under presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma. Her previous ministerial appointments include health, foreign affairs and home affairs.

GCIS said Dlamini Zuma brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the DPME.

In 2012, she became the first woman to be appointed as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

"She returns to South Africa after the completion of her successful tenure in charge of this highly esteemed multilateral body."

