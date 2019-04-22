Firefighters put out a fire after a train was set alight in Cape Town. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A "sinister force" was at work trying to destroy South Africa's commuter rail system, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said on Monday. In a statement, Nzimande condemned Sunday's arson attack at Cape Town station which resulted in two trains being destroyed by a fire.

"It is now undeniable that there is a sinister force at work trying to destroy our rail system," said Nzimande.

"It is also clear that this force is relentless and determined to reverse the [African News Agency] ANC government gains and efforts being made to modernise Metrorail service, particularly in the Cape Town metro corridor."

The minister called on law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

African News Agency (ANA)