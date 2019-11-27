Parliament - The first criminal prosecution in the state capture scandal is likely to relate to the financial looting of Transnet, the board of the state rail freight company said on Wednesday.
"The first test case on [the] prosecution of state capture will emanate from Transnet's side," Transnet board member Oupa Motaung told Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises.
Motaung said Transnet has seconded a team of board members to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to help it with preparing the case because it had a wealth of forensic evidence accumulated in the course of its own investigations into corruption linked to the state capture scandal.
"We said to them 'Look, we have the information because we have done forensic work so that they don't have to invent the wheel.'"
He added that a number of charge sheets on illicit dealings were "already sitting with the NPA waiting to be validated so that action can happen".