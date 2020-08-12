Transport Department releases details of its Covid-19, PPE expenditure

The National Department of Transport has submitted details of its R25.3 million Covid-19-related expenditure to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers to Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s office. The funds were spent on disinfectant fogging machine, disinfectant refill, sanitiser bottles and refill, disposable coveralls, surgical masks and gloves. According to the department, it has followed all the available prescripts set by the National Treasury in the Covid-19 procurement processes and submitted all the information to the Auditor-General for audit purposes. Multiple awards totalling over R25.3m were made to Ecko-Green Environmental Services, Consumer Connectedness, Mistralog and Moloko Family Holdings. It also made another award to support the Department of Basic Education with the learner transport support programme across the country to Maphutha Ba Africa (about R4.3m) and Atlas Paints (nearly R895 000).

Another R265 500 was spent during Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s outreach programme to driving licence testing centres and taxi ranks for the provision of PPE items.

The funds were shared by the two companies Cherry Pickles (R175 500) and Morerishi Travel, which received R90 000.

The department cited the need for an urgent intervention to assist in providing the taxi industry (drivers and marshalls) with Covid-19-related goods to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the public transport environment.

A notice published in the Government Gazette stated that the department has also decided to ring-fence 15% of provinces’ public transport operations grant to buy PPE on their own behalf.

The department assured South Africans that it had sourced the goods were sourced in line with the provisions of the relevant Treasury instructions when buying products for the members of the public and the public transport sector across all nine provinces.

”There was no deviation made on the standard emergency procurement prescripts,” it stated.

Over R78 000 was spent on disinfecting the department’s head office in Tshwane and having it compliant for staff to return to work while two companies – Amet (R51 750) and Hamisa (R26 569.14) – were appointed to provide the services.

IOL