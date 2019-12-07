File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - The National Treasury says it has allocated R3.4 billion for the next three years to eradicate pit latrines at schools. There has been an uproar after the deaths of Michael Komape, 5, in Limpopo and another child, Lumka Mketwa, 5, in the Eastern Cape, after they fell into pit toilets.

There are thousands of pit latrines at schools in mostly rural provinces.

In its written response to the standing committee on appropriations recently, the National Treasury said the government wanted to eradicate 3 898 pit latrines at schools.

However, intensified efforts have been put in place to deal with the situation. “The Government has allocated a total of R3.4bn to this initiative over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The private sector has also pledged more than R25 million. The Department of Basic Education has identified clear time frames and delivery models.