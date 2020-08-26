Treasury cannot guarantee debt stabilisation target, PPE corruption deplored – David Masondo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The National Treasury cannot guarantee that South Africa's national debt will stabilise by 2023/24, but will strive to meet this target in as far as it depended on expenditure decisions within its control, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said on Wednesday. "On the things that we do have control (over), we should be able to make a difference on the expenditure side," Masondo told the National Assembly in a ministerial question session, in which he also deplored "prima facie" evidence that state borrowings were flowing to corruption. He was responding to a supplementary question from Democratic Alliance MP Geordin Hill-Lewis as to whether stabilising debt as a percentage of GDP within limits in three years' time remained a commitment cast in stone. Masondo replied that economic predictions were always premised in part on conditions beyond the government's control, though the Treasury remained firm in its commitment to the target. "It is a target, and you know better than I do that economic science is always based on analytical predictions.

“It is going to be very difficult for anyone, not just government, to say that definitely this target it is going to be achieved," he said.

"Because as you know better than I do that, for instance, predicting on how much the economy will grow, it is not always realised."

Masondo said it was obvious that forecasts made in South Africa and the world at large had failed to come to pass.

"I am saying this because the economic growth, the ability to raise revenue will also be part and parcel of the equation on the extent to which we will reach the primary surplus.

"Indeed we are committed to look at the reprioritisation of our expenditure, because the growth of our expenditure is not only driven by the falling tax revenue associated with economic growth, but it is also driven by certain expenditure items that we should be looking at."

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni committed the government to stabilising spiralling debt at 87.4% of GDP in 2023/24 when he tabled a special adjustments budget in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in June.

“In that budget, the minister forecast a revenue shortfall of R300 million (about US$17.7 million) for the current financial year.”

He projected that gross national debt will skirt close to R4 trillion, or 81.8% of GDP, by the end of the fiscal year and cautioned that the country could not afford to allow debt servicing to crowd out public spending. South Africa secured a US$4.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund last month.

Masondo said on Wednesday it was regrettable that there were early indications that the money the country had borrowed to help it weather the coronavirus crisis has not always been put to the intended use, but went to waste on corrupt tenders.

"Given what is going on with the PPE procurement, it is very clear that there is prima facie indications that some of this money that we are borrowing is not being utilised as per the expectation of South Africans.

"Borrowing should be temporary and borrowing should be directed to growth-enhancing activities, as opposed to consumption and other wastages, including corruption."

Masondo insisted that the National Treasury also remained committed to implementing structural reforms to help stem the slide of the economy, which on its own forecasts will contract by 7.2% this year.

African News Agency (ANA)