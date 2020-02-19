Cape Town - The National Treasury on Wednesday released the long-awaited Draft Public Procurement Bill, which will criminalise interference in supply chain management processes and punish infringements by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Among the draft bill’s aims is to advance economic opportunities for previously disadvantaged people and women, youth, people with disabilities, small businesses and promote local production.
It also intends to create a single regulatory framework for public procurement to eliminate fragmented procurement prescripts.
“The public procurement regime in South Africa is currently fragmented as there are a number of laws which regulate procurement across the public administration. This fragmentation results in confusion as different procurement rules apply. Some of these laws pre-date the constitutional order brought about in 1994,” states Treasury in the draft bill.
It also criminalises knowingly giving false or misleading information or evidence, interfering with or exerting undue influence on any official of an institution or member of the Public Procurement Tribunal, which will be established, in the performance of their functions or in the exercise of power.