Parliament - Renowned comedian Trevor Noah was spotted on the parliamentary precinct on Thursday as he paid a courtesy visit to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Noah sat down with Ramaphosa at Tuynhus where the two "discussed a wide range of issues, including the impressive philanthropic work that Trevor’s Foundation is doing in supporting orphans and young people with education and life skills," according to Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS).

"The President applauds Trevor for flying the South African flag high from abroad with the notable work he is doing in his career as a comedian and television host," GCIS said.

The South African comedian hosts The Daily Show, an American satirical news programme on Comedy Central.

African News Agency (ANA)