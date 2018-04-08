Johannesburg- The ANC has launched a memorial tribute wall at its head office in honour of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.



ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the tribute wall is an opportunity for members of the public to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.



The wall, which includes a large picture of Madikizela-Mandela, has already been signed by ANC officials.



"We appreciate what South Africans are doing for Ma'Winnie. This is uniting South Africans. What has been done is truly amazing and brings truth to Mandela's vision of a non-racial and non-sexist South African. And in time, I am sure it will see the unity and renewal of the ANC," said Magashule outside Luthuli House on Monday.



The ANC Youth League says it hopes the ANC will work on creating a society that reflects what Madikizela-Mandela fought for, especially for the upliftment of young people.

"For the ANC Youth League, it has been an emotional week. This is a challenge for young people today that they must follow in the footsteps of our fallen heroes. They must learn that it is not about themselves, but about the people of this country," said ANC Youth League leader Njabulo Nzuza.

"We hope that we will not be celebrating Ma'Winnie only through holding lectures, but by also taking steps that will result in a society that she fought for," said Nzuza.Magashule said they hope to have the tribute wall up for a long time to give everyone an opportunity to sign it.Various other commemoration events have been planned for the entire week in honour of Madikizela. This will culminate in a funeral service at Orlando Soweto on Saturday.On Monday afternoon ANC officials are expected to address various memorial lectures across the country in her honour.

