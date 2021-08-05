Tributes pour after dti spokesperson Sidwell Medupe succumbs to Covid-19

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel says his department is deeply saddened by the death of Sidwell Medupe, who held the position of department spokesperson. Medupe (56) died of Covid-19 related complications.

In a statement, Patel shared how, despite being in hospital, Medupe continued to have a hopeful spirit. “Sidwell had battled the Covid-virus for a number of weeks and had been hospitalised. From his hospital bed, he sent us messages of his hope and trust that he would speedily recover. We, in turn, all hoped his strong fighting spirit would help him to fully recover and that we would see him soon. It was not to be,” said Patel.

In July 2008, Medupi joined the department as director of media relations. He was appointed as departmental spokesperson on 16 July 2011. More recently, Patel said Medupi chaired the Ministry's public announcement of the extent of worker ownership in the SA economy in an event held on the eve of Workers Day this year. His last public engagement was in Buffalo City on 24 June 2021 at the launch of the latest Mercedes Benz model, made in South Africa.