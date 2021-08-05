Tributes pour after dti spokesperson Sidwell Medupe succumbs to Covid-19
Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel says his department is deeply saddened by the death of Sidwell Medupe, who held the position of department spokesperson.
Medupe (56) died of Covid-19 related complications.
In a statement, Patel shared how, despite being in hospital, Medupe continued to have a hopeful spirit.
“Sidwell had battled the Covid-virus for a number of weeks and had been hospitalised. From his hospital bed, he sent us messages of his hope and trust that he would speedily recover. We, in turn, all hoped his strong fighting spirit would help him to fully recover and that we would see him soon. It was not to be,” said Patel.
@the_dti spokesperson Sidwell Medupe passes on pic.twitter.com/tCqdxkVPe5— the dtic (@the_dti) August 5, 2021
In July 2008, Medupi joined the department as director of media relations. He was appointed as departmental spokesperson on 16 July 2011.
More recently, Patel said Medupi chaired the Ministry’s public announcement of the extent of worker ownership in the SA economy in an event held on the eve of Workers Day this year. His last public engagement was in Buffalo City on 24 June 2021 at the launch of the latest Mercedes Benz model, made in South Africa.
He was described as a true gentleman with a warm heart and a great sense of humour. “We will always treasure his dedication to his craft and commitment to sharing and promoting the work of the DTIC.
“We remember Sidwell for his warmth, his love for people and the joy with which he interacted with his colleagues. His passing deprives his family of a husband and father and for the DTIC. We have lost a hard working and dedicated public official. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, the DTIC family, his fellow government communications officials and journalists. We will miss him tremendously,” said Patel.
With Covid-19 taking a terrible toll on so many South Africans and people across the world and in honour of Sidwell, Patel encourages the public to continue observing non-pharmaceutical health protocols by avoiding crowded places, washing and sanitising hands and to vaccinate at the earliest opportunity.
Political Bureau