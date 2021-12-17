Tributes pour in for ANC MP and former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi

Parliament has expressed shock at the death of ANC MP and former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Moses Nkosi on Thursday night. In a statement on Friday, parliamentary presiding officers said they were saddened by the passing-on of Nkosi who served as the chairperson of the trade and industry portfolio committee.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said the passing of the former struggle veteran was a great loss to the legislative sector and South Africa as a whole. “In him, we have lost a great leader and servant of our people, a former Robben Islander and freedom fighter, who dedicated his entire life to liberate and to serve this country,” Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said. Nkosi was among the first crop of lawmakers to serve in the inaugural democratic Parliament, in 1994 until 2001.

He served as mayor of Ekurhuleni from 2001 until 2008, before returning to the National Assembly two years ago. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said the country owed its gratitude to selfless leaders of Nkosi’s calibre. “Leaders like Mr Nkosi are a rare breed. We are forever indebted to his selfless dedication to liberate and to continue serving his people diligently.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Nkosi family, friends and to all South Africans. May his soul rest in peace,” they said. Meanwhile, trade and industry portfolio acting chairperson Judy Hermans expressed her condolences to Nkosi’s family, friends and his political party. “I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. He was loyal to the country, its people and his political party – the African National Congress. His passing leaves a deep void.

“I think I can speak confidently on behalf of the whole committee, we will truly miss Mr Nkosi’s vibrant engagements and institutional knowledge in our meetings. “He was an inclusive and patient chairperson who showed true leadership by accommodating all views irrespective of the political parties members came from. “Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time,” she said.