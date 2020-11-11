NewsPolitics
Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
Tributes pour in for outgoing AG, Kimi Makwetu

Durban - Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters following news of the death of outgoing SA Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

According to the AG's office, Makwetu died of stage 4 lung cancer on Wednesday. He was diagnosed four years ago.

Makwetu had been part of the office of the Auditor-General for several years.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said during his term as Auditor-General, Makwetu served his country with dedication, with distinction and with integrity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of great sorrow,” Ramaphosa said.

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the party was saddened by the news of Makwetu's passing.

"The passing on of this gallant servant of the people of South Africa is a huge loss to the auditing profession and the ongoing task of building an accountable administration," he said.

The DA's Jan de Villiers also issued condolences to the family.

"The DA salutes Makwetu’s service to his country and trust that his legacy will have a lasting impression on all public servants and AGSA," he said.

Public Protector and Chairperson of the Forum for Institutions Supporting Democracy (FISD) Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane also expressed her sadness at Makwetu's death.

"Makwetu will be remembered for his courage in shining the spotlight on deep rooted governance problems plaguing the public sector, especially the local sphere of government," she said.

Mkhwebane described Makwetu as a “model servant of the public, who demonstrated unparalleled selflessness in the manner he discharged his duties even when he was battling a dread disease”.

IOL

