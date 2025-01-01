Tributes pour in for Professor Sibusiso Bengu, South Africa’s first post-apartheid Education Minister

South Africa has lost one of its towering figures in education and diplomacy, Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu, who died on Monday at the age of 90. IOL reported on Tuesday that Bengu died peacefully in his sleep at his home, as confirmed by family spokesperson, Dr Sithembiso Bhengu.

“We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, an educator, former Minister of Education, and Ambassador, amongst others,” Dr Bhengu said. Bengu, born in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, began his career as a teacher in 1952. His dedication to education led him to found Dlangezwa High School near Empangeni in 1969, where he served as principal until 1976. He completed a PhD in Political Science at the University of Geneva in 1974 and was appointed a professor at the University of Zululand in 1977. In 1978, Bengu left South Africa to join the Lutheran World Federation in Geneva as Secretary for Research and Social Action. Upon his return in 1991, he became the first black Vice-Chancellor of Fort Hare University, a significant milestone in South Africa’s higher education history.

Following the historic 1994 elections, former President Nelson Mandela appointed Bengu as South Africa's first Minister of Education in a democratic era. Tasked with unifying the fragmented apartheid-era education system, he oversaw the integration of 17 separate departments into a single inclusive structure. Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, paid tribute to Bengu, stating: “On behalf of the sector, the Department of Basic Education, I convey our deepest condolences to the family of Professor Bengu, friends, and former colleagues. ''We salute the Professor for his contribution to the education sector. He was the first to face the mammoth task of transforming the education system into an inclusive one. We will always remember his contribution in starting the work that we are continuing with today.”

Bengu’s tenure saw the introduction of Curriculum 2005, aimed at reforming the national school curriculum and addressing the educational disparities created by apartheid. In 1999, Bengu transitioned from education to diplomacy, serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany. Throughout his life, he remained committed to justice and equality. His political journey included serving as secretary-general of Inkatha yeNkuleleko yeSizwe in 1974 and working closely with the late ANC President Oliver Tambo during his years in exile. The African National Congress (ANC) also honoured Bengu’s memory, describing him as a “distinguished educator, diplomat, and servant of the people".