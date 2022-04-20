Tributes pour in for selfless Thabo Masebe

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have paid tribute to former government spokesperson Thabo Masebe. Masebe died this week in Gauteng and had served in different roles in government since 1994.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said on Wednesday Masebe had cut his teeth in the structures of the congress youth movement years ago. He had served in the ANC Youth League and was an anti-apartheid activist in the 1980s. When he joined the government at the dawn of democracy he had served the country with distinction.

Masebe had served as spokesperson in former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s office, former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa, and later as a spokesperson in the province. He was acting Director-General in the province at the time of his death. “Mr Masebe has gone too soon. However, he has left an enduring and indelible legacy of highly principled political servanthood and outstanding public communications worthy of emulation by future generations of young leaders and activists,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He said the presiding officers described the death of Masebe as a loss to the nation. He was a consummate professional who served the nation with distinction. Masebe was also described as a fearless and selfless leader during the struggle against apartheid and when he worked in government he had been a loyal public servant and was dedicated to his work.

Mothapo said Masebe had been professional throughout his career in the public service. [email protected]