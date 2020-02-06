



Modise told a briefing of the parliamentary press corps that pomp and ceremony accompanying president Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address next week had been reduced in order to contain costs.





She said there would be no junior or civil guard of honour and the advertising and branding budget for the event had been scaled back.





However, Ramaphosa's procession will still be lead by a full military parade, and the traditional 21-gun salute and military fly-over have also been retained as part of the programme.