Johannesburg - One of trade union federation Cosatu’s bigger affiliates has warned that the manner in which the tripartite alliance operated was outdated and that it would disintegrate if changes were not made.
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is the latest tripartite alliance structure to call for it to change the way it functions or risk collapsing.
At its recent national congress, Popcru stated that the method in which the alliance currently operated was obsolete and warned that its mode of operation was incapable of holding it together any longer.
The union, which represents about 160000 police, correctional services and traffic officers across the country, said some of the operating modalities needed to be arranged and enhanced or else it would inevitably disintegrate.
“While the alliance remains relevant and strategic, the method in which it operates is clearly obsolete,” Popcru declared.